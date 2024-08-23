Silver Alert issued for 26-year-old man missing from Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 26-year-old man last seen Thursday morning.

Andrew Adams was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 400 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Adams is missing from Avon, Indiana, 13 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. He was last seen at 3:56 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.