Local

Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old man missing from North Vernon

Zachary Henderson (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 27-year-old man missing from North Vernon in southern Indiana.

Zachary Henderson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. 

He was last seen at 9:55 a.m. Friday, the North Vernon Police Department says.

Henderson was described as 6 feet 3 inches and 265 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on him was asked to contact the North Vernon Police Department at 812-346-5111 or 911.

North Vernon is 68 miles southeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hurricane Sandy: A Disaster Revisited A Decade Later

Weather Stories /

Indy native Babyface doesn’t rest on his laurels with ‘Girls Night Out’

Entertainment /

When Cheese Met Cake owners showcases homemade New York Style Cheesecakes

Life.Style.Live! /

Psychic medium Vincent Genna shares haunting Halloween insight

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.