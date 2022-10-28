Local

Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old man missing from North Vernon

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 27-year-old man missing from North Vernon in southern Indiana.

Zachary Henderson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

He was last seen at 9:55 a.m. Friday, the North Vernon Police Department says.

Henderson was described as 6 feet 3 inches and 265 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on him was asked to contact the North Vernon Police Department at 812-346-5111 or 911.

North Vernon is 68 miles southeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.