Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old missing from Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 35-year-old woman missing from Lafayette since late Sunday.
Jonna Hernandez was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office described Hernandez 5 feet, 3 inches, tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday driving a red 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with Indiana plate 328BYX.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321 or 911.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.