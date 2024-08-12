Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old missing from Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 35-year-old woman missing from Lafayette since late Sunday.

Jonna Hernandez was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office described Hernandez 5 feet, 3 inches, tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday driving a red 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with Indiana plate 328BYX.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321 or 911.