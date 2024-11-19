Silver Alert issued for 38-year-old man missing from Whiteland

Police are asking for the public's help to find 38-year-old Robert Farmer. Farmer was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Whiteland, Indiana, which is 26 miles south of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Johnson County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 38-year-old man.

Robert Farmer was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday in Whiteland. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Farmer was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Police say Farmer was driving a red 2004 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate 441EBP.

Anyone with information on Farmer’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or dial 911.