Silver Alert issued for 40-year-old Greensburg woman

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 40-year-old Greensburg woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

Georgette Collins has been missing since 1 a.m. on Monday, May 3.

Collins is described as a white woman, who is 5’7″ tall and weighs 112 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Collins was wearing a bright green Vegas t-shirt and jeans.

Police believe Collins is in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabout should contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911.