Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville, IN. That’s about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Wayne Hurd is 6 feet and 5 inches tall. He’s 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen Thursday around 1:30 a.m. Police did not say what clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

