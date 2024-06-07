Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old man missing from Beech Grove
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 45-year-old man from Beech Grove.
Anthony Omar Norwood was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in Beech Grove and police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Police described Norwood as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a charcoal-colored shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-327-3811 or 911.
