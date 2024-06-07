Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old man missing from Beech Grove

The Beech Grove Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Anthony Omar Norwood, who was last seen Thursday, June 6, 2024 in Beech Grove, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 45-year-old man from Beech Grove.

Anthony Omar Norwood was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in Beech Grove and police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police described Norwood as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a charcoal-colored shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-327-3811 or 911.