Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old missing from Greenfield

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 52-year-old woman missing from Greenfield, the Fortville Police Department said.

Melissa Vaughn was described as 5-feet-2 and 196 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Vaughn was last seen about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Fortville police at 317-477-4400 or 911.