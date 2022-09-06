Local

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man missing from Danville

A photo of 69-year-old Charles Adkins, of Danville, for whom a Silver Alert was issued on Monday, September 5. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 11:30 p.m. Monday for a 69-year-old man missing from Hendricks County.

Charles Adkins was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Danville. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Adkins was described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 176 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-745-4052 or call 911.