Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old man missing from Noblesville

UPDATE: The Noblesville Police Department said in an update Sunday morning that Kevin Good was found safe.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Police Department was asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man last seen in Noblesville on Saturday.

Kevin Good was described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts, and was driving a blue 2006 Toyota Camry with Indiana plate 270DLZ.

He was last seen in Noblesville around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Good was asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.