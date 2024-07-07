Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old man missing from Noblesville

Kevin good, 70, of Noblesville. (Provided Photo/Noblesville Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Noblesville Police Department said in an update Sunday morning that Kevin Good was found safe.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Police Department was asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man last seen in Noblesville on Saturday.

Kevin Good was described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts, and was driving a blue 2006 Toyota Camry with Indiana plate 270DLZ.

He was last seen in Noblesville around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Good was asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

10 summertime plants that are...
Local News /
Israeli protesters block highways, call...
International News /
Rafah now a dusty, rubble-strewn...
National News /
Indy organization helps seniors, people...
Local News /
One Shot at Airbnb Party...
Crime Watch 8 /
Staying safe for the biggest...
Local News /
2-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne...
Indiana News /
A 75-year-old great-grandmother had recently...
National News /