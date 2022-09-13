Local

Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man missing from Knightstown

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for a 71-year-old man missing from Knightstown.

Dwight Hood was last seen on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., according to police. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Hood was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 230 pounds with brown and gray hair, hazel eyes, and a long mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.

