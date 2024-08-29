Search
Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old missing from Wabash County

Steven Brubaker (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Gregg Montgomery
ROANN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 73-year-old man who is missing from a small Wabash County town.

Steven Brubaker was last seen riding a blue, three-wheel, electric bicycle about 8 a.m. Thursday. He was wearing a white shirt and gray shorts.

Brubaker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help. 

He’s described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Roann town marshal at 260-563-9223 or call 911.

The marshal made a social media post shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday about the missing man. The Indiana Silver Alert was issued about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Roann is about an hour, 45-minute drive north-northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

