Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old missing from Avon

Darrell Meador (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
UPDATE: Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Meador was located safely. No additional details were provided.

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 74-year-old man missing from Avon, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says.

Darrell Meador was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

He was last seen at 9 a.m. Tuesday wearing a black, red and white long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He also was driving an orange 2015 Ford Escape with Indiana registration D187FC.

Meador was described as 6 feet and 195 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.

