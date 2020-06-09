Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old missing from Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Help is being sought to find a missing Carmel man, according to an Indiana Silver Alert.

James Beasley, 75, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Monday. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Beasley was described as 6 feet and 210 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with green stripes and glasses. He was driving a silver 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Indiana license plate XES140.

Anyone with information on Beasley is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.