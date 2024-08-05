Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old missing from Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 79-year-old man is missing from Noblesville and may be in extreme danger and require medical help, an Indiana Silver Alert issued Monday night says.

Barry Chanen was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday.

He was described 5 feet, 11 inches, and 169 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and jeans, and driving a white 2008 Honda Civic with the Indiana plate of 116BCG.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.