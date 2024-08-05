Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old missing from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An 84-year-old man is missing from Columbus, and may be in extreme danger and require medical aid, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Monday night.

Stephen Lewis was last seen at 4 p.m. Monday.

He was described as 5 feet 10 inches, and 155 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a gray sweater, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.