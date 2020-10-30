Local

Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Kokomo man

Elmer Byers. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Staff Reports
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Kokomo man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Elmer R. Byers, 87, was last seen around 1:35 p.m. Friday. Police describe him as 5-feet-7 and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, blue coat, gray sweatshirt and navy blue sweatpants.

Byers is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D144AJ.

Anyone with information on Byers is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-459-5106 or dial 911.

