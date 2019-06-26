Local News

Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old missing from Carmel

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:04 AM EDT

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man missing from Carmel. 

Clarence E. Deane Jr. was believed to be in extreme damage and may require medical help, said the alert issued by Carmel Police Department. 

Deane was described as 5-feet-11 and 214 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was driving a dark green 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana plate number 510AG. 

Anyone with information about Deane was asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.

