Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old missing from Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are seeking help to locate an 89-year-old man missing from Linton.

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Earl Lloyd Kates. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The Linton Police Department described Kates as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last sometime Monday driving a dark blue 2019 GMC Acadia SUV with Indiana license plate: D418PE.

Linton is 90 miles southwest of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.