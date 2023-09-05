Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old woman missing from Greencastle

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 91-year-old Juanita Austin, of Greencastle. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a missing 91-year-old woman from Putnam County.

Juanita Austin was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday in Greencastle, which is 48 miles west of Indianapolis.

Police believe Austin is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Austin was described by police as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal short-sleeved shit, checkered shorts, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-3211 or 911.