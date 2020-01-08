Silver Alert issued for Anderson woman

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Anderson woman last seen early Wednesday morning.

The Anderson Police Department is seeking help locating 28-year-old Amanda Stabler. Stabler was last seen around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say she may need medical assistance and may be in extreme danger.

Police say she is 5’9″ and 190 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a white or silver 2011-2014 sedan.

If you have any info on where she might be, call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.