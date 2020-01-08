Silver Alert issued for Anderson woman

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Anderson woman last seen early Wednesday morning.

The Anderson Police Department is seeking help locating 28-year-old Amanda Stabler. Stabler was last seen around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say she may need medical assistance and may be in extreme danger.

Police say she is 5’9″ and 190 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a white or silver 2011-2014 sedan.

If you have any info on where she might be, call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK