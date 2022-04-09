Local

Silver Alert issued for Camby man

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Camby man.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is trying to located 26-year-old Christopher Steadmon. Investigators believe he may be in extreme danger and might need medical assistance.

Steadmon was last seen Saturday at 9 a.m.

Steadmon is 5’11” and 157 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.

If you know where he is, call 911 or the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700.