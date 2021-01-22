Silver Alert issued for Clayton man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Clayton.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find 85-year-old Prentiss Eastham.

He was last seen around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 21. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Police say he was driving a silver 2015 Honda Civic with Indiana plate number 936LLD.

Police say he is 5’9″ and 212 pounds and was last seen wearing a ball cap and a black Purdue jacket.

If you see him, call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or 911.