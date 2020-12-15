Silver Alert canceled after Indianapolis girl, 12, found safe

UPDATE: Indiana State Police at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday canceled the Silver Alert for 12-year-old Ruby Rashaw. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said she was located safely and was reunited with her family.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a 12-year-old Indianapolis girl who is missing and believed to be in danger or to require medical assistance.

Ruby Rashaw, 12, was last seen at 11:25 a.m. Sunday in an orange pickup of unknown make or model. The truck was believed to be occupied by 2 black males and 1 white male.

Police describe Rashaw as 5-feet-6 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red Nike jacket, blue jeans and red-and-white Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Rashaw is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or dial 911.