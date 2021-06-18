Local

Silver Alert issued for man, 18, missing from Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 18-year-old man missing from Lawrence.

Police describe Gabriel Lamar Hughes as 5-feet-4 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt and argyle pants.

According to Lawrence police, Hughes was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Hughes is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or dial 911.