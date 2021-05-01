Local

Silver Alert issued for man, 80, missing from New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday for an 80-year-old man missing from New Castle.

Police describe Russell Goldsberry as 5-feet-10 and 140 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a “US Navy Veteran” baseball hat, blue jacket, pink shirt, light tan pants and blue shoes with tan trim.

Goldsberry was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and is believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Goldsberry is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s office at 765-529-4901 or dial 911.