Silver Alert issued for man missing from Zionsville
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 32-year-old man missing from Zionsville.
David Meschino Jr. was believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical aid, the Zionsville Police Department says.
He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen at midnight Saturday wearing a gray T-shirt with blue jeans and white leather high top shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Zionsville Police Department at 317-873-5967 or 911.