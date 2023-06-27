Silver Alert issued for man missing from Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 32-year-old man missing from Zionsville.

David Meschino Jr. was believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical aid, the Zionsville Police Department says.

He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at midnight Saturday wearing a gray T-shirt with blue jeans and white leather high top shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Zionsville Police Department at 317-873-5967 or 911.