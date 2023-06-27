Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Silver Alert issued for man missing from Zionsville

David Meschino Jr. (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 32-year-old man missing from Zionsville.

David Meschino Jr. was believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical aid, the Zionsville Police Department says.

He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at midnight Saturday wearing a gray T-shirt with blue jeans and white leather high top shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Zionsville Police Department at 317-873-5967 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Louisville officer injured in mass...
National News /
One dead after shooting on...
Crime Watch 8 /
Good Vegan, Bad Vegan is...
All Indiana /
AAA predicts record-breaking July 4...
National News /
Humble beginnings with Marilyn Moss...
BEO Show /
How NewFangled Confections participates in...
BEO Show /
The Indiana Black Expo and...
All Indiana /
Supreme Court clarifies when online...
National News /