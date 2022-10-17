Local

Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood

A Silver Alert was issued on Oct. 17, 2022 for Jaxon Martin (left) who is believed to be with Daiana Mitchell. (Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 9:30 a.m. Monday for a missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood.

Jaxon Martin was last seen in Greenwood at around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Martin was described as 2 feet, 1 inch tall, and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a onesie with black and white stripes.

Police believe Martin is in the company of 23-year-old Daiana Mitchell.

Mitchell was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans. She was driving a green 2014 Ford Escape with an expired Indiana license plate that reads REA502.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.