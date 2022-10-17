Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 9:30 a.m. Monday for a missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood.
Jaxon Martin was last seen in Greenwood at around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Martin was described as 2 feet, 1 inch tall, and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a onesie with black and white stripes.
Police believe Martin is in the company of 23-year-old Daiana Mitchell.
Mitchell was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 120 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans. She was driving a green 2014 Ford Escape with an expired Indiana license plate that reads REA502.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.