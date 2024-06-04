Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Grant County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl missing from Grant County.

Brittney Ann Moser was last seen around midnight Sunday in Fairmount, which is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police believe Moser is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Moser was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 130 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball cap, dark blue jacket, gray sweatpants and black Nike slides. Police say Moser was carrying a blue duffel bag with a red strap.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 765-668-8168 or 911.