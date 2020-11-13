Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl from Portland, Indiana.

Cheyanne Englehardt, 16, was last seen Thursday morning around 6 a.m. She was seen getting into a maroon 2003 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate WKQ301. She is believed to be with 25-year-old Jacob Easton and 26-year-old Dillon Kimble.

Dillon Kimble (left) and Jacob Easton (Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

Englehardt is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue fuzzy pajamas.

Easton is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kimble is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Englehardt is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Berne Police Department at 260-724-5345.