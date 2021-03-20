Local

Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old Indy teen; police release photo of person of interest

Photo of Izabella Fisher. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Indianapolis teenager, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Izabella Fisher, 17, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, March 19 in Indianapolis.

She was last seen in a black sedan.

Person of interest in Silver Alert. (Provided Photo/ISP)

Fisher is described as a white female who is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Police have said they believe the teen is with a black male with long braids and glasses who is wearing a hoodie with red lettering, black pants and white, black and red tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540.

