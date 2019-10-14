Silver Alert issued for missing 30-year-old Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 30-year-old woman from Richmond, Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police.

Sommer Lee was last seen Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at approximately 8:45 p.m. Lee, who may be in the company of 38-year-old Travis Lee, is said to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Sommer is described as a black female, who is 5’2″ tall and weighs 180 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Travis is described as a white male, who is 6’3″ tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Photo of Travis Lee. (Provided Photo/ISP)

Anyone with information on Sommer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9355.