Silver Alert issued for missing 30-year-old Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 30-year-old woman from Richmond, Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police.
Sommer Lee was last seen Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at approximately 8:45 p.m. Lee, who may be in the company of 38-year-old Travis Lee, is said to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.
Sommer is described as a black female, who is 5’2″ tall and weighs 180 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Travis is described as a white male, who is 6’3″ tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Sommer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9355.