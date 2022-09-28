Local

Silver Alert issued for missing 60-year-old man sought in Morgan County

QUINCY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 60-year-old missing man being sought by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Harper was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was described as 5 feet 11 inches and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a fedora hat, a dark blue jean jacket, and green pants.

The alert says Harper was missing from Quincy, an unincorporated community in Owen County. It’s off U.S. 231 about 5 miles southeast of Cloverdale.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.