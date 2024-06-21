Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old man from Indianapolis

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 67-year-old Frederico Acosta. Acosta was last seen on Thursday, June 21, in the 3200 block of S. Pennsylvania Street. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued just before noon Friday for a 67-year-old Indianapolis man diagnosed with dementia.

Frederico Acosta was last seen at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Pennsylvania Street near the intersection of Meridian Street and Troy Avenue.

Police described Acosta as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black and blue short-sleeve shirt (pictured) and riding a red and silver bicycle.

Police believe Acosta may be dehydrated and confused.

Anyone who sees Acosta or has information on his whereabout should call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.