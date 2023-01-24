Local

Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old woman from Muncie

Peggy Wright (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Muncie woman is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical help, according to an Indiana Silver Alert issued Monday night.

Peggy Wright, 71, was last seen at 6:44 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a green coat, a pink sweater, light blue jeans, black shoes and pink glasses, and driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet HHR SUV with Indiana registration VGC484.

Muncie Police Department described Wright as 5 feet 2 and 140 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

