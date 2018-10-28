Local News

Silver Alert canceled for missing 76-year-old woman

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 07:58 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 11:52 AM EDT

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) -- A statewide Silver Alert issued for a 76-year-old woman last seen in Cambridge City has been canceled.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, Rhea Cash's body was found just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning, in a ravine northeast of her wrecked vehicle, which had been discovered Saturday.

The Indiana State Police had issued the alert for Cash Saturday evening.

The investigation continues into her death. 

 

