Silver Alert canceled for missing 76-year-old woman

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) -- A statewide Silver Alert issued for a 76-year-old woman last seen in Cambridge City has been canceled.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, Rhea Cash's body was found just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning, in a ravine northeast of her wrecked vehicle, which had been discovered Saturday.

The Indiana State Police had issued the alert for Cash Saturday evening.

The investigation continues into her death.