Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old man missing since Sunday morning from Bloomington.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office describes William Wright as 5-feet-11 and 195 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue coat and blue jeans and driving a white 2001 Ford F250 truck with a Indiana plate of D457HD.

Wright is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Wright, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781 or dial 911.