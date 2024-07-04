Search
Silver Alert issued for Avon man missing for 2 days

by: Gregg Montgomery
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 37-year-old man missing from Avon since Monday.

Billy Quijada was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was believed to be in extreme danger, and may require medical help, the Avon Police Department says.

Quijada was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 270 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, brown shorts, and white shoes. Police also described Quijada as mentally handicapped.

On Facebook, Avon police say Quijada was believed to possibly be with a female named Isabella, and may possibly be in a black Ford Focus hatchback.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485 or 911.

