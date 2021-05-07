Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington woman

Alice Pearison is missing from Bloomington, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Staff Reports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Bloomington.

Authorities are searching for 57-year-old Alice Pearison who was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and she may need medical assistance.

Pearison is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves, jean shorts or pants, and white shoes with black stripes.

Anyone with information on Pearison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.

