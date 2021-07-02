Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Boone County teen

Photo of Connor Xiong. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Adam Staten
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Boone County teenager.

According to the Indiana State Police, 14-year-old Connor Xiong has been missing since Thursday, July 1 at 10:30 p.m from Zionsville, Indiana.

Xiong is described as an Asian male who is 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last spotted wearing a black shirt, dark shorts and flip flops.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 765-482-1412.

