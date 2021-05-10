Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood teen

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Alyssa Pickett.

Picket was last seen Monday at 8 a.m. Police says she may need medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Pickett is 5’7″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you know where she is, call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.