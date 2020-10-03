Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood woman

Eliza Roton (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Staff Reports
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greenwood woman.

According to Indiana State Police, 20-year-old Eliza Roton was last seen early Saturday morning. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Roton is 5-feet-4-inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen around 3 a.m. and was wearing a black short-sleeve top with white dots and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Roton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336.

