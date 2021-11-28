Local

Silver Alert canceled for missing Hendricks County man

LATEST: This Silver Alert has been canceled.

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening for a 25-year-old man missing from Camby, Indiana.

Christopher Steadmon is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said.

He is described as 5′11″ tall and 157 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. wearing glasses, a gray hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Steadmon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.