Silver Alert canceled for missing Kokomo man

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kokomo man.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find 41-year-old Chad Davis.

Davis was last seen Wednesday at 9:45 p.m.

Investigators say Davis is 5’6″ and 180 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue scrub shirt, a red and blue/green jacket and was carrying a gray duffel bag.

If you know where he is, call 911 or the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105.