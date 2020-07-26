Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lafayette man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Police describe Louis Rae Murdoch, 76, as 5-feet-11 and 220 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around noon Saturday wearing a red Trump baseball hat, a white or black shirt and khaki shorts. He is believed to be driving a black 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Indiana license plate XHG328 with an American flag decal on the passenger side back window.

Anyone with information on Murdoch’s location is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or dial 911.