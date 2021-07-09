Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence woman, 35

Marion White. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Julie Dow
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued late Thursday for a missing Lawrence woman believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Police describe Marion White, 35, as 5-feet-2 and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2014 Chrysler 200 with Indiana license plate BPZ510.

She was last seen around noon Thursday, according to police.

Anyone with information on White is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or dial 911.

