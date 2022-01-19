Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Martinsville woman

A Silver Alert was issued for Tina Quackenbush on Jan. 18, 2022. (Provided Photo/ISP)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 23-year-old woman from Martinsville.

Tina Quackenbush was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Quackenbush is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with a deer on the front.

Anyone with information about Quackenbush is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or call 911.