Silver Alert issued for missing McCordsville man

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued as police search for a missing McCordsville man.

James Leroy Billingsley, 88, of McCordsville was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police described Billingsley as a white male, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Marine Veteran baseball cap, white T-shirt and jeans and driving a gray 2016 Honda Civic 4-door with Indiana plate 871RAR.

If you have any information on James Leroy Billingsley, contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.