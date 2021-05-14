Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Merrillville woman

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 29-year-old woman missing from Merrillville.

Indiana State Police are searching for Desiree Moore. She was last seen on Wednesday afternoon and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police say she was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with two red numbers on the front, black leggings and burgundy gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3531.