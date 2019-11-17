Silver Alert issued for missing Middletown man

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old man missing from Middletown.

Police describe Keith White, 66, as 6-feet-tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

White was last seen Saturday driving a black 2007 Dodge truck with Indiana license plate No. TK603MLJ and a sticker on the back window that says, “No this Aint My Husbands Truck,” according to ISP.

White is believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on White’s location is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or dial 911.